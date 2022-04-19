Maria Ingrassia, 58, of Morehead City, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
She was born on December 7, 1963, in Bay Shore, New York to the late George and Mary Venuto. Maria worked for over 15 years as a paraprofessional at Montgomery Elementary School. She also practiced her faith at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Montgomery. Maria and her husband loved to go boating, see Broadway shows, and enjoy concerts together. Maria enjoyed gardening, crocheting, cooking, and entertaining others. She always made sure her friends and family were taken care of. She was a selfless caretaker, and we are all forever grateful for her love. Maria will be cherished as a devoted wife of 40 years and a loving and caring mother and nana.
Maria is survived by her husband, John Ingrassia of the home; daughter, Valarie Ingrassia of Wallkill, NY; son, John Ingrassia and wife Danielle of Newburgh, NY; sister, Maryann Heller of Shirley, NY and Louise Cusack of East Islip NY; brother, George Venuto of Florida; grandchildren, James Francis, Bryce Ingrassia, and Gianna Ingrassia; and her sweet furry companions, Lucy and Jazmine.
Services will be held in New York at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at mundenfuneralhome.net.
