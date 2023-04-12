James Henry Moyer II, 70, of Havelock, passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Post Acute Hospital in Rocky Mount.
His funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock, officiated by Rev. Russ Dixon. The family will receive friends one hour prior. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through their obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
James was born on December 19, 1952, in Erie, Pennsylvania, to the late James and Betty Jane Moyer. He had a career driving tractor trailer trucks and tow trucks. James spent many years working at Lowe’s Home Improvement in the paint department, where he later retired. He enjoyed helping his customers any way that he could. James had a strong work ethic. He was a true family man and enjoyed spending quality time with his grandchildren. In his free time, he would enjoy cooking, watching his favorite show, Bar Rescue, and especially loved watching his football team, the Carolina Panthers play. James will be deeply missed by all he knew and loved.
Those left to treasure his memory are his loving wife, Denise H. Moyer, of the home; daughters, Crystal Lynne Beverly (Elkridge) of Maryland, Colleen Marie Osborn of Lanham, Maryland, Brandy Lee Bays of New Bern, North Carolina, Amanda Gayle Gillberg of Havelock; sons, David Wayne Moyer of Pennsylvania, David Keith Phillips Jr. of New Bern, William James Phillips of New Bern; sisters, Beth Ann Tuston of Connellsville, Pennsylvania, Hazel Kardos of Linesville, Pennsylvania; brothers, Johnny Moyer of Georgia, Edward Moyer of Meadville, Pennsylvania, Larry Moyer of Meadville, Pennsylvania, Scott Moyer of Meadville, Pennsylvania; and seven grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Allen Moyer.
Flowers are welcome, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions, may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations in Havelock, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.