Stephen Daniel Taylor, 48, of Marshallberg, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His graveside service was Monday at Nelson Bay Cemetery in Sea Level.
He was the captain of the Miss Melissa of Marshallberg.
Stephen is survived by his wife, Misty Copeland Taylor of the home; son, Farrin Daniel Taylor of the home; brother, Robert Griffin Taylor of Marshallberg; mother, Barbara B. Taylor of Marshallberg; and father, Ralph Glen Taylor of Marshallberg.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
