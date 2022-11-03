Theresa Speciale, 91, of Cape Carteret, died Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Croatan Village in New Bern

A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, November 7, 2022, at 10:00am at St. Mildred Catholic Church with Father Dave Miller officiating.  Burial will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.  The family will receive friends Sunday, November 6, 2022, 6-8pm at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.

Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.