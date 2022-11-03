Theresa Speciale, 91, of Cape Carteret, died Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Croatan Village in New Bern
A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, November 7, 2022, at 10:00am at St. Mildred Catholic Church with Father Dave Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Seaside Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Sunday, November 6, 2022, 6-8pm at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
