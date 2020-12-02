Beverly Kaye Ellison Phillips, 54 of Beaufort, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at her residence.
Her memorial service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Queen St. M.B. Church grounds on Queen Street in Beaufort.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathryn Kendra Phillips and Kennedy Aexis Phillips, both of Benson; her mother, Kitty Ellison, Beaufort; two grandchildren; maternal grandmother; stepmother, Ruby Phillips; sisters, Beverly Phillips, Kimberly Godette, Donna Godette, Rosella Godette and Alonda Scurry; and brothers, Arthur Godette Jr., Arthur Godette III, Joseph Godette, Brian Taylor, Brian Scurry and Ryan Godette.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.