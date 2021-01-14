Anne K. Pisarra, 83, of Swansboro, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at her home with her husband, the love of her life Sal, and her family by her side.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
She was born Sept. 23, 1937, in Manhattan, N.Y., a daughter to the late Vladimir and Aletha Maloney Kayaloff.
This is a true love story that has lasted a lifetime. Anne and Sal met as students at Westchester Business Institute in 1968. They married in 1971, and raised three children. Their relationship flourished and is a testament to eternal love. They shared a lifetime of travel, adventures, friendships and a devotion to one another that will last for eternity.
Anne loved to spend time with her family and friends, entertaining and enjoying cruises.
She is survived by husband Sal Pisarra of the home; daughters, Laurie A. Austen of Bunnlevel and Dr. Karen C. Austen of Aledo, Texas; grandson, Zackary G. Kern of Bunnlevel; sister, Nora Johnson and husband William of Caldwell, W.Va.; brother, Walter D. Kayaloff of Lewisburg, W.Va.; sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Enrique Davis of Danbury, Conn.; and a beloved aunt, Nora Kayaloff of New York, N.Y.
She was preceded in death by a son, Walter D. Austen; and her sister, Aletha Lee Kayaloff.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
