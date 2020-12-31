Donald Robert Hollister Sr., 75, of Newport, died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
His private service will be at the Coastal Carolina Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
Donald is survived by his wife, Ann Hollister; children, Donald Hollister II, Melissa El Sayed and Tracie Walters; step-children, Paul Norris and Austin Norris; five grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; brothers, Robert Hollister, Richard Hollister, David Hollister and Ronald Hollister; and sisters, Donna Ames and Sharon Barney.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Lilian Hollister; grandson; brother, Harold Hollister; and sister, Mary Alice Hollister.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Donald’s name can be given to Hope Mission of Carteret County, P.O. Box 1438, Morehead City, NC 28557 or online at hopemissionnc.org/donate/, or Soundview Baptist Church, 1734 Highway 24, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
