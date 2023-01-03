Laurel “Lolly” Ann Heburn, 80, of Swansboro, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Wednesday December 28,2022. She was born August 4,1942 in Utica, NY a daughter of the late Frederick W. and Wilhelmina M. Kirk Gates.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 14,2023 at 2:00pm at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro with Chaplain Doug Orr officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Lolly graduated from Whitesboro Central School and participated in Civil Air Patrol Program and the Bowling Club. She married the Love of her life, Kenny in 1962. As an Air Force spouse, she moved to Austin, TX, where they began their life together and had three children. After Kenny left the Air Force, they moved back to upstate NY. There she was a Poland, NY Volunteer Firefighter, Women’s Auxiliary and Kuyahoora Ambulance Corps volunteer. After staying home with her kids, she was employed as a nursing assistant at Broadacres Nursing Home and then took her favorite job as a Deputy Sherriff with Herkimer County NY for 15 years. She enjoyed Bowling, Car Clubs, NASCAR, and cheering on the Yankees and the Buffalo Bills and spending time with family and friends. She was known for her humor and salty language.
Lolly and family would like to thank caregivers Dr Luis Cuervo, Michael Wall PA-C and Pruitt Hospice (especially Kelly Lescenski RN and Lisa Wright CNA) for their genuine care, love, laughter, and respect.
She is survived by daughters, Kimberly Priest (Robert) of Louisville, KY and Kelly A. Edwards of Swansboro; son, Kenneth J. Heburn, III (Nancy) of Jacksonville, FL; eleven grandchildren and one great grandchild; and a brother, Barry G. Gates (Catherine) of Boonville, NY.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Kenny Heburn, Jr.; sister, Carol Vandewater and brothers, Allen W. Gates and Dale A. Gates.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Pruitt Hospice, 810 Kennedy Ave., New Bern, NC 28560 or St. Jude Hospital for Children at stjude.org or to ECAN, Esophageal Cancer Action Network at ecan.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
