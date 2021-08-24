Janice Phillips Wynne, 85, of Cape Carteret, with the quiet strength she always displayed, passed Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.
A graveside service was Sunday, Aug. 22 at Greenleaf Memorial in New Bern.
Janice was born in Morehead City to Quit and Ruth Phillips and was a true eastern North Carolina girl, Living in Morehead City, Atlantic Beach, Havelock and New Bern with her main home for the past 53 years in Cape Carteret. She was a 1954 graduate of New Bern High School.
After attending Business School in Raleigh, she went to work with Navy Supply at Cherry Point. She married Richard Wynne and had two sons Rich and Russ. To make birthdays a bit easier, she made sure that they were born on the same day, one year apart.
The opportunity to explore the world presented itself via her husband Richard’s employment and resulted with 5 years in Iwakuni, Japan and 7.5 years in Grafenwoehr and Stuttgart, Germany.
After Richard’s retirement, they would spend part of the year in their beach home at Panama City Beach, Florida.
While a many decade battle with severe arthritis from her early twenties slowed her mobility, she never complained and always had smile and a hug to greet you.
Her grandson Erick was born to Russ and his wife Lynda in 1992 and the house became filled with pictures of Erick as he grew through the years.
Janice enjoyed playing bridge and later in life working on endless crossword books.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Richard; her sons, Richard and Russell; her daughter in-law, Lynda; and grandson, Erick.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Janice’s name to the Arthritis Foundation.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences mat be made to the Wynne family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com.
