Thomas May, Newport
Thomas May, 72, of Newport passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022, at home. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday August 7, 2022, at Crab Point Freewill Baptist Church in Morehead City with Rev. Richard Patterson and Rev. Marty Welch officiating. The family will gather with friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.
RICHARD D. BRADSHAWm Harlowe
Richard D. Bradshaw, 82, of Harlowe, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at his home. Funeral arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
