Marsha Little Burns, 42, Swansboro, died Friday, April 3, 2020, her home on.
A private, family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
She was born July 28, 1977, in Gumberry.
She is survived by husband, Johnny Ray Burns Sr. of the home; daughters, Caroline and Elizabeth Lanier of Swansboro; mother and step-father, Robin and Jimmy White of Seaboard; father and step-mother, Mickey and Melanie Little of Emerald Isle; step-children, Johnny Burns Jr. of Swansboro and Brandi Karpovich of Midway Park; eight grandchildren; brothers, George Little of Emerald Isle and David Hall of Danville, Va.; and sister, Amy Polk of Roanoke Rapids.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House, 529 Moye Blvd., Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
