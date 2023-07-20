James Franklin Modlin, “Jimmy”, 88, of Beaufort, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at his home.
A funeral service was held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort with Jay Noe officiating. Interment followed at Ocean View Cemetery in Beaufort with Military Honors and Masonic Rites. The family received friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday at the church.
Jimmy served in the US Coast Guard before starting his 30-year career with the US Postal Service. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Beaufort. He was also a member of the Franklin Masonic Lodge #109 of Beaufort, a Scottish Rite Freemason, and a Shriner.
Jimmy was a devoted family man, always putting his loved one’s needs first. In his free time, he enjoyed being out on the water, watching North Carolina athletics, and relaxing with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Beulah E. Modlin, of Beaufort; son, Jimmie Modlin and wife, Connie, of Durham; daughter, Iris Modlin Vincent and husband, Tom, of Havelock; and three grandchildren: Emily Modlin, of Durham, Alyssa Kaczur and husband, Joe, of Franklinton, and James Vincent, of Havelock.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Ida Modlin; and his nine siblings: David Modlin, Archie Modlin, Beulah Salter, Lillie Belle Fulcher, Mary McGraw, Robert Modlin, Edith Modlin, Carolyn Romano and Curtis Modlin.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
