Jillian Lea Smith, 39, of Beaufort, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Newport.
A gathering of friends is from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, with a time of sharing at 6 p.m., at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City.
Jillian was a loving mother, and loved spending time with her family.
She was a wonderful friend, selfless, caring and loved life to the fullest. She was generous; she would give you her last dollar. She would give you shirt off her back. She always tried to see the best in everyone. She was a truly kind soul. She will be sincerely missed.
She is survived by her two daughters, Katelynn Michelle Watson and Kelly Louise Piner, both of Beaufort; husband, Christopher Piner of Beaufort; mother, Carla Sue of Virginia; three brothers, Daniel Hazlett of New Bern and Cameron Smith and Cullen Smith, both of Virginia; and many extended family and friends.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
