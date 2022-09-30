Penny Jo Boudreaux, 58, of Beaufort, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City, with Pastor Bobby Frisbee officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 on Monday, October 3, 2022, at the funeral home.
She is survived by her mother, Shirley Piner Chadwick of Bettie; her biological father, John Marshell Boudreaux of Lake Charles, LA; a devoted stepfather, Darryl Chadwick and wife, Debbie of Marshallberg; sister, Kelly Loftis and husband, Brandon of Otway; half-sister, Nicole Trahan and husband, Lucas of Lake Charles, LA; step-sister, Allison Waters of Charleston, SC; uncle, Elvin Piner Jr. of Williston; two nieces, Riley and Reese Loftis; five cousins, Amanda Boudreaux and husband, Randy of Lake Charles, LA; Amiee Mudd of Beaufort; Jesse Piner of Williston; Matthew Harvey of Oroville, Washington; Sheila Shaw and husband, Ron of Beaufort; and special friends, Leslie “Sabe” Daniels of Williston, and Hope Montgomery of Marshallberg.
Penny graduated from East Carteret High School in 1982 where she excelled in basketball, softball, and volleyball. She was a scholar athlete and received many awards, including the Lady Mariner Award, twice. She graduated from East Carolina University with a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1987. She worked with the Carteret County School system for 34 years, teaching at White Oak Elementary, Broad Creek Middle, Smyrna Elementary, Down East Middle, and Newport Middle Schools. She loved teaching and valued her students’ education. She especially had a heart for the students who struggled.
While teaching, she also coached several sports, including softball, basketball, volleyball, and track and field. She was an assistant coach for the West Carteret High School girls’ basketball team the year they won the State Championship! In addition to coaching school sports, Penny coached and played with the Carteret County Women’s Softball League for 20+ years. Many special memories were made with lifelong friends on ball fields from one end of the county to the other.
There were a few other special loves in Penny’s life. One was Duke basketball. She watched every game possible. Another love was her Yorkie, Ava, who could be found in Penny’s lap, during those Duke games. Perhaps her biggest love was for her nieces, Riley and Reese. They thoroughly enjoyed spending time together, especially with sleepovers at Pen Pen’s.
Penny was preceded in death by her grandparents, Viva and Elvin Piner and Hubert and Ida Boudreaux.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
