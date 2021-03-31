Bernard Simeon Dunn, 85, of Peletier, died Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Carteret Health Care.
A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Bernard served the U.S. Marine Corps.
He is survived by daughter, Lois Brown of the home; granddaughters; great-grandchildren; and a sister, Vivian Horne of Concord, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.