Ira Jackson Collins, 79, of Newport, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
There will be no service.
Ira was born March 29, 1941, in Todd Flats, W.Va., to the late Ira Clay Collins and Violet Dobbins Collins. He graduated from Princeton High School in Princeton, W.Va., the class of 1959. Following high school, he honorably served in the U.S. Army for 5 years. Ira worked in the wood industry for 40 faithful years.
Ira was a kind and loving man. His wife of 53 years, daughters and grandchildren were the love of his life. He will be missed by his family and a host of friends.
He is survived by his loving wife, Juanita Elmore Collins of the home; daughters, Denise Anne Cotton and husband Michael of Chesterfield, Va., and Lori Louise Davis and husband Robert of Newport; sisters, Pam Buchanan of Princeton, W.Va., Reta Shirley of Roanoke, Va., and Patricia Aghakanian of Glendale, Calif.; granddaughter, Maggie Davis; grandsons, Collin Smith and wife Valerie and Blake Smith; and special nephew, Jeff Akers.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
