Nancy Chiles Brugos, 79, of Asheville, formerly of Carteret County, was suddenly taken from this world Friday, July 31, 2020, to begin a new journey here after.
The date and location to celebrate Nancy’s life is to be decided.
Nancy was born Dec. 7, 1940, in Blackstone, Va. She was a breast cancer survivor, having fought and won several serious health issues in the past 23 years.
She married John J. Brugos Jr. of Blackstone, Va. They married in South Carolina in 1958. After 29 years of marriage, they divorced in 1987. He preceded her in death.
Nancy graduated from Blackstone High School in 1958. She was a dedicated employee in health care administration and began her career at Blackstone Medical Center, later renamed as Blackstone Family Practice Center. She worked there 23 years. She then joined Virginia Urology in Richmond, Va., where she was promoted to office manager of the surgical group. Years later, she decided to relocate closer to her brother and the beach in Beaufort. There, she managed Kid’s Rule Pediatric office. In 2008, she relocated to Asheville to be closer to her grandchildren. She was employed at Care Partners Private Duty Services in Asheville, retiring in the spring of 2018.
Nancy enjoyed traveling, reading, sports, nature and animals. She especially enjoyed feeding yard birds, befriending a pair of cardinals named Clarence and Charlotte. Faith was a big part of her life, and she attended Biltmore Baptist Church. Besides spending time with her family and friends, vacationing at the beach was her happy place. She was truly loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Her grandchildren were the center of her world and dearly loved. They called her “Nana” and “NeNe.” She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and sister. She was the family’s rock.
Nancy leaves behind her family to celebrate her life; son, John J. and wife Sylvia Brugos of New Bern; daughter, Paige and husband Dr. John Henretta of Asheville; brother, Ernest Chiles of Beaufort; and five grandchildren, Justin, Jarrett, Kendall, Kellyn and Ross. Nancy also leaves behind her faithful companion, Lilly, a King Charles cavalier rescue who was always by her side.
She will be reunited with her beloved parents, Mavis A. and James M. Chiles; niece, Holly Elizabeth Chiles; and many other beloved family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Susan G. Komen for the Cure Breast Cancer Foundation or your local humane society or the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals would fulfill her wishes.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is handling her arrangements. Condolences and memories can be shared at https://tributes.com/Nancy-Chiles-Brugos and at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.