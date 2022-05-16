James “Jimbo” Murrel Register, Jr., 53, of Peletier, was called Home to our Lord after a tragic fishing accident on Friday, May 13, 2022. He was born August 15, 1968, in Morehead City, North Carolina.
A funeral service will be held Friday, May 20, 2022, at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro with Pastor Bryan Hart officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Adorning a wall in the Register home are the words “LOVE…protects, trusts, hopes, perseveres, and never fails”. If you were lucky enough to know “Jimbo” Register as family, friend and even acquaintance, you were loved!
Raised southern, Jimbo was for his family a hardworking, persevering provider, who in his free time loved helping others, fishing, hunting, bluegrass, and the lure of a good story, maybe exaggerated a bit to eager ears. His talents with a skillet, steam pot and grill are award-winning and have graced many a table with blessings of comfort, feast and flavor. Jimbo was owner/operator of Salt Creek Construction for 20+ years. He most recently worked for Harber Contracting and took great pride in all of his work; it was perfection.
Jimbo loved his wife and family immensely. He and his wife, Danielle, just celebrated their 27th anniversary on May 6th, sharing an inseparable bond that was tested greatly through the years. Their love, companionship and union continued to strengthen daily up until the last hours. Jimbo was elated for the forthcoming birth of Morgan and Briton’s son due in September. Much to his delight, Madison just graduated from ECU ’22 and plans to attend Dental School, and James Murrel Register, III, “Jameson” is an absolute “mini me”, already quite successful in running his own business on the Crystal Coast.
He is survived by his adored wife, Danielle Ludwig Register of the home; daughters, Morgan Register Prestridge (Briton and baby “Cash” on the way), of Peletier, NC, and Madison Register of the home; son, James Murrel Register, III of the home; brother, Charles Michael Register (Sabrina) of Boone, NC; and beloved in-laws, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and an abundance of friends that are chosen family.
James Murrel Register, Jr., is preceded in death by his father, James Murrel Register, Sr. “Big Jim”; his mother Brenda Nelson Bishop; his stepfather, Wayne Clark Bishop; his stepson, Shane Clifford Campbell; and several cherished family, friends and in-laws.
There are people we meet in life that become the heartbeat of others they surround. Jimbo’s heart will continue to beat in memories, laughter and warm thoughts of the man we know and the love he unselfishly shared. He was our hero, our husband, our dad, our brother, our son, our uncle, our friend, our one and only, and he will be missed every second, every minute, every hour, every day.
Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be made to Fishstrong Foundation, 3100 Freedom Way, Hubert, NC 28539.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.