William Mashburn, 73; service Friday

William Marshburn, 73, of Marshallberg, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His memorial service is at 2 p.m. Friday at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City.
William served in the U.S. Air force for four years and was stationed in several foreign countries, including Vietnam. He later retired from the Naval Air Depot at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point after 37 years. After retirement, he worked for the U.S. Post Office and as a security guard at Carteret Community College. He was presently working security at Aviation Fuel Terminal on Radio Island. His greatest job was being a “Pop Pop” to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. One of his favorite past times was watching his grandsons, Desmond and Dexter, play ball. No matter how far they would travel to play baseball, they always could count on Pop Pop to be there. His grandson Caleb would wrestle and sure enough Pop was there. His grandson CJ would play football at East Carolina University and Pop would be there in his purple and gold. They all could count on their Pop Pop to be their biggest fan. He also loved to hunt and fish.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Barbara Hill Marshburn of Marshallberg; sons, Robin and spouse Sonjia Garner of Beaufort and Joe Garner of Marshallberg; daughter, Susan Alvarado and fiancé Greg Edgerton of Morehead City; sister, Eloise Nicholas; grandchildren, Caleb Alvarado, CJ and spouse Madison Struyk, Desmond and spouse Kari Garner, Dexter and spouse Brandi Garner and Kayla Garner; great-grandchildren, Alise Garner, Harrison Garner and Hindrix Garner; brothers-in-law, Thomas Hill of Florida and Terry Fulford of Beaufort; one sister-in-law, Martha Fulford of Beaufort; a special uncle, Dallas Hill; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved pets.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Madison and Eloise Marshburn; and son, Jamie Meyer.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Carteret County Humane Society, 853 Hibbs Road, Newport, NC 28750.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home and Crematory of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
