Evan Reece Davis, 36, of Harkers Island, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at home.
A graveside service is at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Salter Family Cemetery in Davis. There will be a procession from Harkers Island to Davis cemetery. The family would love for everyone to join them for his last ride. The group will meet in the parking lot at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1007 Island Road, Harkers Island, shortly after 1 p.m. Family will leave from the funeral home and attendees at the church can join the procession for his "One Last Ride." A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
A graveside service was Tuesday at the Salter Family Cemetery in Davis. There was a procession from Harkers Island to Davis cemetery. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Evan graduated from East Carteret High School in 2001. He then went on to get his certificates for firefighting, fire and safety and HVAC. He loved his family fiercely and would do anything he could for them. Evan was one of a kind. He was inherently good and always wanted to do what was right. His life was spent trying to help others and being the best that he could be. He knew everything about everything (or so he thought) and would confidently talk to anyone about anything.
He was passionate about so many things but movies, the Tarheels and his mama were at the top of his list. He definitely was a Mama’s boy through and through. He loved the water, just simply sitting and overlooking it. He loved watching movies and would tell you the plotline before the opening scene. His entire life, he also loved to have things “his way,” which is something he and his little brother had in common. He loved to pick on, chase and play pranks on his sister. And what little brother doesn’t love that?
He loved spending time with his friends and they all enjoyed riding in his truck they called “Big Red.” Growing up there was always a group of three — Evan, Suni and Adam — where you saw one, you saw the other two. When Evan was 20, one of those lives was tragically cut short and he was completely heartbroken. He carried his memory with him always. Another great heartache was losing his little brother, only 18, less than a year ago. Evan will truly be missed and remembered by all those whose lives he touched.
He is survived by his mother, Andrea “Crystal” Gaskill of Harkers Island; father, Ervin Reece Davis and wife Melinda Beck of Newport; sister, Nana Willis and husband David Eston of South River; brother, Tyler Beck and wife Grace of Raleigh; sister, Ashley Baye and husband Andy of Newport; nephew, David “Tannier” Willis; nieces, Remington Reece and Benelli Beck; nephew, Ruger Reece; grandmother, Almeta Gaskill of Harkers Island; and many aunts, uncles and cousins scattered across the state and country.
He was preceded in death by his little brother, Hunter Gaskill; maternal grandfather, Thomas Carroll Gaskill; and paternal grandparents, Mangum and Ida Mae Davis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family at Noe Funeral Service, P.O. Box 798, Beaufort, NC 28516, or by calling the office at 252-728-2336.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.