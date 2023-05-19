Edward L. Murdoch, 85, (one day shy of his 86th birthday), of Wildwood, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2023.
His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, May 22nd at Wildwood Presbyterian Church, officiated by Jeff Mizell. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Sunday, May 21st at Munden Funeral Home.
Edward was born on May 19, 1937, in Wildwood, North Carolina, to the late Clenton and Edna Louise Murdoch. Known for his dedication and commitment to the Lord, Edward was a longtime member of Wildwood Presbyterian Church. His faith and knowledge of the Word of God grew daily through his consistent devotion to reading the Bible each night before going to bed. As a family-oriented man, it was natural for Edward to put his family and loved ones at the core of his priority. Focusing on family values and putting their needs ahead of his own gave him great pleasure in life. Edward could always make you laugh, and his quick wit guaranteed a great comeback.
Edward retired from Cherry Point as Logistic Management Specialist after 36 years with the Department of Defense Service, where he received numerous awards for his beneficial suggestions. He had an incredible ability to fix anything, if there was a problem or issue, he wouldn’t stop until he could find a way to resolve it. Edward was also very committed to the Wildwood community and in his younger years, he volunteered with Wildwood Fire and Rescue.
Those remaining to treasure his memory are his loving wife of 55 years, Cheryl Jean C. Murdoch; daughter, Jennifer Murdoch Griffin and husband Robert Steven Griffin, of Newport, NC; son, Alton Edward Murdoch and wife Stephanie Murdoch, of Bailey, NC; brothers, William Murdoch and Mac Murdoch, both of Newport, NC; and grandchildren, Thomas Murdoch, Christina Murdoch, Christopher Murdoch, and Kiley Griffin.
In addition to his parents, Edward was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Christina Murdoch; infant son, Christopher Murdoch; sister, Margaret Bell; and brother, Albert Clenton Murdoch Jr.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wildwood Presbyterian Church, 276 Wildwood Rd., Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.