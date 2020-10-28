Doris Bay, 93, of Morehead City, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
There will be no service.
She is survived by her three sons, David Bay of Dunedin, Fla., and Warner Bay and Richard Bay, both of Ringoes, N.J.; daughter, SueAnn Bay of Morehead City; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Albert Bay; and her three sons, James, John and Albert Bay Jr.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
