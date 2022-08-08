Walter "Buddy" Thomas, Pine Knoll Shores
Walter “Buddy” Thomas II, 82, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Crystal Bluffs Rehab in Morehead City. Buddy was a veteran having served in the US Army. He ran several successful businesses in Arlington, VA before he and Diane retired and moved to Pine Knoll Shores in 1997.
Christie Avery, Newport
Christie Garner Avery, 68, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at her home. Christie was retired from the public school system with over 25 years of service. She was an amazing wife, loving mother and grandmother, and Buddy's soul mate for life.
Nellie Kissner, Beaufort
Nellie Kissner, 76, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at her daughter’s home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
RICHARD WAYNE MORRIS, New Bern
Richard Wayne Morris, 75, of New Bern, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. Richard was born on November 24, 1946, in Excel, Alabama to the late Richard and Marjorie Morris. He was the true meaning of a patriot, serving his country faithfully for over 30 years as an aircraft mechanic.
RICHARD D. BRADSHAW, Harlowe
Richard D. Bradshaw, 82, of Harlowe, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at his home. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, August 10, at Harlowe United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Rochele Bailey and Rev. James Chadwick. Interment will follow at the Harlowe United Methodist Church Cemetery
