David Murray Lindsay Sr., 93, of Morehead City, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His memorial service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church in Morehead City, officiated by the Rev. Powell Osteen. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
David was born May 27, 1927, in High Point to the late J.W. Lindsay and Helen R. Lindsay. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy and was a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he received his bachelor’s degree. As an entrepreneur, David owned various businesses, including Guilford Hosiery with his brother, Carteret Concrete and, more recently, Salter Path Family Campground. He went to South America as a young man to search for diamonds. David was a devoted member of First United Methodist Church in Morehead City and was a member of the original Morehead City Rotary Club. When David first moved to Morehead City, he was an active participant in the sailboat races run out of the Morehead Yacht Basin. He was a pilot and traveled often to fly-ins in Wisconsin and Florida. He went with the World Neighbors Charity into South America and worked with them. He studied yoga at the Kripalu Institute in Massachusetts and went to yoga retreats in Hawaii and the Bahamas. He walked the Camino de Santiago and toured extensively with Elderhostel International. After an earthquake in Guatemala, he was in the area and rode in with relief workers. David canoed the Okefenokee Swamp and did a lot of hiking tours.
He is survived by his loving wife, Marjorie B. Lindsay of the home; son, David Lindsay Jr. of Newport; daughter, Anne Lindsay of Morehead City; and grandson, John Richard Drewyor of Atlanta.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Laura Virginia Lindsay Drewyor; and brothers, John William Lindsay II and Richard S. Lindsay.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Broad Street Clinic Foundation, 534 North 35th Street, Suite K, Morehead City, NC 28557, or to World Neighbors, 5600 N May Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73112.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
