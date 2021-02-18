Clayburn B. Murphy, 90, of Stacy, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at Pruitt Health in Sea Level.
His service is at 2 p.m. Friday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Ernest Laxton. Interment will follow at Stacy Community Cemetery. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Clayburn was born Dec. 14, 1930, in Carteret County to the late Wordie and Lydia Murphy. He honorably served in the U.S. Coast Guard and retired from civil service at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, where he worked faithfully as a supervisor. Clayburn was a longtime member of Stacy Free Will Baptist Church, as well as the Crissie Wright Masonic Lodge No. 741.
Clayburn loved living on the Crystal Coast, where he enjoyed boating and clamming. More than anything, he treasured being a father. He was known to always put his family first, along with his furry friend Ginger.
He is survived by his daughter, Ava Dawn Murphy of the home; furry companion, Ginger; sister-in-law, Janet Hill Salter and husband Bryan; nieces, Linda Mann and husband Tom and Lea Daniels and husband Stephen; and nephews, Lloyd Thomas Salter and wife Amanda and Patrick Hill and wife Rebecca of Atlantic; as well as a host of cousins and great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Rebecca “Becky” Ann Hill Murphy; sister, Cornelia Taylor; niece, Patsy Taylor; and brother-in-law, Lloyd Hill Jr.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Munden Funeral Home. The same safety guidelines will apply.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
