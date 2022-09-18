Monroe Johnson, Morehead City
Monroe Johnson, 81, of Morehead City, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Robin Huling, Morehead City
Robin C. Huling, 67, of Morehead City, passed away at Cherry Point Bay Nursing and Rehab on Saturday, September 17, 2022. He worked as an Engineering Technician for 10 years at Cherry Point and later 20 years later finished his career at Camp Lejeune.
WILLIAM KEITH MOORE SR., Harkers Island
William Keith Moore Sr., 83, of Harkers Island, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at his home. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
