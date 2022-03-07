Donald Durham, 60, of Carteret County passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022, at home.
Services will be private.
Donald was a fun-loving family-oriented man who enjoyed being with those he loved, especially his grandchildren. The more people he was around the happier he was. His hobbies included fishing, camping, gardening, and working with his hands. He worked many years in construction.
Donald is survived by his soul mate Tonya Jacks, children, Cassandra Durham McCabe, Christopher Durham (Alicia Rogers), David Durham, Steven Durham, Daniel Durham (Aldrin Smithson), Ashley Jacks; Eight grandchildren, brother, Keith Durham (Sharman Nelson), sisters, Polishia Ethridge (Reggie), Christina Beck (Chris), Bobbie Stephens (Bobby) and Cora Durham. Additionally, he is survived by Bonnie and Jeff Bellomy of the home, and Bobby, Tim, and Brooke Bellomy, as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and special friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mildred Lee Durham and grandparents Robert and Maude Lee.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
