Gene Thomas Aman, 80, of Raleigh and Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on March 24, 2022.
The family will receive close family and friends at Gene and Helen’s Raleigh home on March 29 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A memorial service, officiated by Reverend Dr. John Pollock, will be held in the front yard at the family’s Morehead City home overlooking Gene’s beloved Intracoastal Waterway on March 31 at 11:00 a.m.
Gene was born in Wilmington, North Carolina, on August 31,1941, the second of John Hedrick Aman and Sally Hurst Aman’s two sons.
After graduating with a business degree from East Carolina University, he and his young family headed overseas where Gene managed Post Exchanges on Army and Air Force bases in Mons, Belgium, and Munich and Bitburg Germany. After four years in Europe, they returned stateside where they were stationed in Spokane, Washington.
In 1971, Gene invested in a new venture—the Golden Corral Corporation—with a handful of men from his hometown of Jacksonville, NC, and founded by his high school buddy James Maynard. Five years later, the family drove 2,600 miles across the country from Spokane to Raleigh to help build the Company. After retiring from parent company IMC after 40 years, Gene and Helen took a trip around the world–visiting new places and meeting new people.
They raised their family in Raleigh, cheering on their kids in the classroom and on the fields and courts. But Gene’s favorite place in all the world was rocking on his porch overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway.
Respected for his business acumen and insights, his friends and colleagues most often spoke about his honesty and integrity. He was humble. He was stoic. He loved his furry best friends, Brother, and Sissy. He loved his grandchildren, and they loved their Papa. But mostly, he loved his Helen.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Jerry Hedrick Aman.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Helen Harris Newman Aman; daughter, Sally Jon Aman (Gregg Porter) of Pine Knoll Shores, NC; son, Gene Thaddeus Aman (Kristel Tripp Aman) of Raleigh, NC; granddaughters, Sally Harris Porter, Aman Aine Porter, Adaline Marneé Aman; and grandson, Hedrick Thaddeus Aman.
The family extends appreciation to the entire team at Crystal Coast Hospice House for their loving care of Gene and his family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gene’s name to Crystal Coast Hospice House or St. Andrews Episcopal Church of Morehead City.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
