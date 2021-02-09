Matilda Branch Davis Bunting, 90, of Wilmington, died Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, after a long illness. She has family in Carteret County.
Her graveside service is at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Greenwood Cemetery.
She was born to Rita Gay Williams and Thomas Lanier Davis Jan. 31, 1931, in Wilson. Matilda was married to David Lynwood Bunting for 62 years until his death Feb. 1, 2011.
Matilda worked for the Farmers’ Home Administration, and after retirement, found a hobby she loved in buying and selling antiques and collectables at the Beaufort Flea Market and also Seaport Antiques in Morehead City.
Matilda dearly loved her cats over the years, Sam, Mouser and Sammy.
She is survived by her loving family, Donna Bunting Flake and husband Jerry of Wilmington, Jackie Marie Geci and husband Herman of Beaufort; grandchildren, Catherine Bright and husband Jesse of Wilmington, Jenny Pannkuk and husband Jason of Garner, Michael Geci and wife Patti of Houston, Texas, and David Geci and wife Ashley of Holly Springs; and greatgrandchildren, Jordan Pannkuk, Kari Aasen and her father Trygve of Norway, Hermione Geci, Hudson Geci, Cooper Geci, Charlie Geci and Lyla Bright.
Her visitation is an hour prior to the service at Carlisle Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Community Home Care and Hospice, 662 W. Corbett Ave., Swansboro, NC 28584. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting www.carlislefuneralhome.com.
(Paid obituary)
