Randolph Allison (Randy) Tyner, 73, of Peletier, (Carteret County), NC, passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023, after enduring cancer for a number of months.
A visitation will be held at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, from 10:15-11AM on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Followed by a memorial service at 11AM.
Randy is survived by his sons, Chris (Katie), and Mark; daughter, Mary E. Ellis (Michael); five grandchildren, Charlotte and Genevieve Tyner, Everett (Rett), Marlowe, and Ty Ellis; brother, Kenny Tyner (Judy); ten nephews and nieces; many cousins; companion, cousin, friend, helper and sister in Christ, Carmel T. Chavis; and his beloved and faithful dachshund, Studley.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by infant brother and sister, Danny Jr. and Debra Lynn, and beloved brothers Greg and Jeff.
The family would like to give special thanks to all who assisted and cared for Randy in his last days.
Flowers are welcome or gifts may be given to; Peletier First Missionary Baptist Church, Veterans groups, St. Jude, or SECU Hospice House.
On Monday August 7, 2023, at 10AM “Last Rites and Inurnment” will be held, at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery with military honors in Jacksonville, NC.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
