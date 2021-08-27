Lydia Luella Dunn Bennett Warren, 94, of Beaufort, passed away Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Crystal Bluffs Health Care Center in Morehead City.
Lydia was born April 6, 1927 and was a native of Montgomery County, the daughter of the late Aaron Elzevan and Laura Jane Hogan Dunn. She was a Regular Pioneer Sep. 2009.
Surviving are her daughters, Cynthia (Clinton) Freeman, Cyndria (Robert) Spivey of Biscoe, NC, Celia B. Brown; and son, Robert LaVon Bennett (Cindy) of Star, NC. Along with 12 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren, and 4 stepchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father; mother; sisters, Jane and Lola; and her brothers, Lloyd, Floyd, Paul, Lacy, Lonnie, Joe, and Bill Dunn.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
