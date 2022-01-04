Rev. Harold E. Will heard those words "well done thou good and faithful servant" on January 3, 2022. He was 94 years of age. As a young man, he had committed his entire life to Jesus Christ and served as a faithful minister of the Gospel. He and his loving wife, Frances Lewis, lived in Otway, North Carolina. He was the father of Mary Jane DeWolfe of Hobe Sound, Florida, and Rachel (Harry) Plank of Penns Creek, Pennsylvania.
Funeral services will be held in North Carolina and West Virginia, conducted by Rev. Ricky Rose, Rev. D.J. Maley, Rev. Joe Smith, Rev. Harry Plank, Rev. James Plank, and Rev. Jamison Plank.
• Thursday, January 6th, 6 PM: Munden Funeral Home, 2112 Arendell Street in Morehead City, North Carolina. Visitation one hour prior. Livestreaming is available at www.mundenfuneralhome.net
• Friday, January 7th, 6 PM: Donald G. Ford Funeral Home, 950 George Washington Highway, Grafton, West Virginia. Viewing one hour prior.
Memorial contributions may be made to InterChurch Holiness Convention 18931 Route 522, Beaver Springs, PA 17812
Burial will be in West Virginia National Cemetery, Grafton, West Virginia.
Born in Bluffton, Indiana, on February 20, 1927, to the late Freeman H. and Adah (Thompson) Will, he grew up in Markle, Indiana. In his youth, he worked for International Harvester Company. Growing up along the Wabash River, he became an avid fisherman. He was most at home on the water with a fishing pole in his hand. Rev. Will was a veteran of World War II, serving in the Pacific theatre with the U.S. Army Air Force. He often told of his encounter with General Omar Bradley. He also loved to tell of his pet monkey, which he adopted and trained while stationed in the Philippines.
He was saved and entirely sanctified in the Wesleyan Methodist Church of Uniondale, Indiana. He answered a call to preach and endeavored to walk through the open doors God gave him. He was a soul winner and contended for that "holiness without which no man shall see the Lord." On July 10, 1947, he married E. Eileen Earnest. Together they served in ministry until her passing on January 9, 2003.
Rev. Will served congregations of the Wesleyan faith in Indiana: Paoli, Fort Wayne, Clarksburg, Ekin; West Virginia: West Hill, Webster, Buckhannon; Traverse City, Michigan, and Waynesburg, Pennsylvania. He taught at Clarksburg Christian School, Kirkland Bible Institute, and Union Bible College. Rev. Will also taught for Aldersgate, an early ministry of the InterChurch Holiness Convention, to train pastors and teachers. He traveled extensively with his wife and daughters, preaching and singing in churches, conventions, camp meetings, and mission fields, playing his Martin guitar while his wife played her accordion. He was responsible for many young people learning to play the guitar and wrote a book for that purpose. Children everywhere loved him for his stories, juggling, and walking on his hands. He was a tremendous gardener and health food devotee (until he tasted Frances's light rolls and fried shrimp "The best that's ever been.") Harold Will loved people.
Rev. Will earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in theology. He was a life-long learner, studying at People's Bible College, Intercession City Bible College, and Fort Wayne Bible College. He was known for his brilliant mind yet humble spirit. A prolific writer, he authored Will's Commentary of the New Testament, Harps on the Willows, The Pendulum, and other published works. He personally translated the New Testament from Greek to the English language. For many years he gave lectures refuting evolution.
Rev. Will relocated to the Crystal Coast of North Carolina in later life, where he married Frances Lewis on January 24, 2005. Together, they faithfully attended Lighthouse Chapel in Harkers Island. He was blessed by the ministry of his pastor, Rev. Ricky Rose. All the people on Harkers Island loved "Will," as he was called, including his friends at Grace Holiness Church.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Eileen, he was preceded in death by his grandson Stephen DeWolfe, his brothers Kenneth (Mary), Dwight (Jaunita), and his sisters Maxine (Max) Jordan, Jocile (Charles) Clark, Geraldine (Kenneth) Koughn; his step-son Roy Lewis, Jr.; step-son in law Timothy Gillikin.
In addition to his wife, Frances, and daughters, Rev. Will is survived by his grandsons: Raymond (Wendy), Samuel (Sorina), and Joseph (Dianna) DeWolfe; James (Marie), Jon (Alicia), and Andrew Plank; Great Grandchildren: Carrie (Joseph) Mitera; Emily, Samuel, Marcus, and Michael DeWolfe; Jamison (Sarah), Jennifer, Ashley, Lauren, Clayton, Sadie and Tanner Plank; Step-Daughters: Jaunita Gillikin and Patsy (Wally) Gould; Step-Grandchildren: Andrew Gould, Karen Gould, Bryan Allred, Patrick Allred, Mark Lewis, Ashley McMillon; 7 step-great-grandchildren; 1 step great-great-grandchild. He is also survived by a special step-niece, Kim Lupton.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
