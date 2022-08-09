Billy Fifer

Billy Jacob Fifer, 88, Cedar Point, died Saturday, August 6, 2022, at his home

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Billy faithfully served his country in the US Marine Corps and retired as a Captain

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

 Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org. 

