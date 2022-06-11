Pauline Brown, Pine Knoll Shores
Pauline Brown, 89, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away on June 10, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
CYNTHIA "CINDY" POLLOCK MCCAUSLEY, Newport
Cynthia “Cindy” Pollock McCausley, 69, of Newport, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 12th, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Mitchell Parker. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Cynthia was born on March 2, 1953, in Carteret County, North Carolina, to the late Arthur Pollock and Leola Finney
