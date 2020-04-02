Barrett Davis Sr., 92, of Morehead City, passed away peacefully Monday, March 30, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
His service was Friday at First Baptist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. Interment followed at Bayview Cemetery.
Barrett was born Nov. 16, 1927, to Fred Door Davis and Frances Scott Davis in Morehead City. He graduated from Morehead City High School in 1944. He served in the U.S. Army from 1950to 1952 in the Korean War. Upon his return from the war, he married his pen pal Nellie B. Kelly from Darlington, S.C., in 1953. They began a life together in Morehead City, where he became a successful business co-owner of Scott’s Auto Service until his retirement in 1997. Barrett was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Morehead City, where he was a deacon and served on many other committees.
Barrett had many hobbies, including sailing, boating, fishing, hunting and many other outdoor activities, but his favorite hobby became carving wooden decoys. He entered these carvings in many shows and was a member of the Core Sound Decoy Carvers Guild.
He is survived by his wife, Nell Davis of the home; daughter, Linda Carol Davis of Newport; son, Dr. Barrett Davis Jr. of Morehead City; and four grandsons, Gene Gillikin Jr. of Greenville and Tanner Davis, Carson Davis and Sawyer Davis, all of Morehead City. He had many nieces and nephews and was loved by all.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents, Fred and Frances Davis; and brothers, Fred Door Davis Jr. and Gerald Scott Davis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570, or First Baptist Church, 810 Bridges St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
