Lillie Locklear Powell, 85, of Beaufort, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, at her home.
Her service is 11 a.m. Thursday at Graham Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church in Mill Creek with Pastor Bill Hooper officiating. Burial will follow at Oceanview Cemetery in Beaufort.
Lillie worked in several school cafeterias in Carteret County. She was a member of Graham Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church of Mill Creek. She loved to fish and garden, but above all else was her love for her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Diane Hughes and husband Patrick of Hope Mills; sons, Larry Dean Powell and Joseph “Jody” P. Powell and wife Dawn, all of Beaufort, and Timothy “Timmy” A. Powell and significant other Kathy of Newport; daughter, Tonya J. Powell of Beaufort; five grandchildren, Charity, Alex, Ryan, Chris, and Katelyn; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Virginia Locklear and husband James of Baltimore, Md.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Mary Locklear; her husband, Joseph A. Powell; 11 siblings; daughter, Deborah Ann Locklear; grandson, James A. Oglesby; and granddaughter, Sabrina Jane Powell.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
