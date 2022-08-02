Susan Diane Jones, 74, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, August 4, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Minister David Price. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Susan was born on December 4, 1947, in New Bern, North Carolina, to the late George and Clara Jones. She had a long career in banking and enjoyed her customers and fellow employees. Susan had deep faith in the Lord and was a longtime member of the Morehead City Church of Christ.
Susan is survived by her sister-in-law, Kathy Jones of Silver Spring, Maryland and furry dog, Grace.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Linda Jones; and brothers, Robert Jones and David Jones.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Morehead City Church of Christ, 209 Barbour Rd, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.