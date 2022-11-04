Mrs. Aletheia L. Everington, 92, of Newport, passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 22, 2022.
Loving wife of Ernest R. Everington, Sr., "Ernie," who passed away in 1995. Aletheia is survived by sons, Richard, Ernie, Jr., Charlie, James, Will and daughter Deborah.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at Cotten Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow in the chapel with Chaplain Rick Brooks officiating. She will be laid to rest following the service at Greenleaf Memorial Park Cemetery.
For full obituary please visit www.cottenfuneralhome.com. Cotten Funeral Home is honored to serve the family and friends of Aletheia Everington.
