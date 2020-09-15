Ruby Louise Walker Morgan, 86, of Fayetteville, went to be with Jesus Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. She has family in Carteret County.
The family will be celebrating her life and legacy at 10 a.m. Friday at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home in Fayetteville. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service is limited to her immediate family and members of Second Baptist Church.
She was the daughter of the late Daisy Mae Richardson and William Blonde Walker of Rocky Mount.
She was married to Elijah L. Morgan for 50 years and was widowed when he passed away May 2, 2003. Both Ruby and Elijah were originally from Rocky Mount, but had lived in Fayetteville since 1963.
Her life is a living example of her love for Christ. She embodied Ephesians 4:32 in her daily life. In her last days, she painted or drew a picture for all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, which brought her much joy and left her family with a reminder of the beauty she brought to their lives. Ruby's legacy is that she truly embodied the love of Christ. She leaves a place in the hearts of all who knew her that no one else can fill.
Ruby is survived by one brother, Jimmy Walker of Wilmington. Ruby is also survived by her four children, eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She is survived by son, Chris Morgan, wife Mary and daughters Callie and Grey Morgan, all of Fayetteville; son, Danny Morgan, daughter Katherine Lencall, her husband Brandon and daughters Reagan and Hayden Lencall, all of Fayetteville; daughter, Daisy Dianne Morgan of Hilton Head Island, S.C., sons Hunter Odom of Denver, Colo., and Morgan Odom, his wife Nicki and daughters Caroline and Ellowyn Morgan, all of Hope Mills; and daughter, Terrie Hutaff, husband Hank, both of Morehead City, daughter McKenzie Johnstone and her husband Peter of Charleston, S.C., son Griggs Hutaff of Atlanta, Ga., daughter Kate Mach and husband Tyler of Williamsburg, Va., and their son Elijah Mach and daughter Nora Mach.
She was preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters.
The family will receive friends half and hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are by Jernigan Warren Funeral Home.
(Paid obituary)
