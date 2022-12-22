Diana Taylor, Harkers Island formerly of Atlantic
Diana Fulcher Wright Taylor, 72, of Harkers Island, formerly of Atlantic, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2022 at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Diana was known for providing home health care for the elderly in her community. She also loved local Atlantic history and genealogy. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 23, 2022 at Atlantic United Methodist Church with Pastor Lee Pittard officiating.
KENNETH LAVOIE, Newport
Kenneth LaVoie, 56, of Newport, passed away, Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, N.C.
RICARDO "RICK" JUAN FLORES, Newport
Ricardo "Rick" Juan Flores, 59, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. Ricardo, known to his friends as Rick, was born on June 15, 1963, in Panama City, Panama, to Felicito and Maria Flores, 1 of 7 children.
