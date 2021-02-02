Barbara Moore Lewis, 83, of Newport, died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Croatan Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Newport.
Her service is at 1 p.m. Saturday at Salter Path United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. Donald Thomas. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through Barbara Lewis’ obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
She is survived by her son, William Dingess of Swansboro; brothers, Robert Thomas Adams of Arizona, OJ Best of LaGrange and Ray Adams of Kinston; grandson; great-grandson; and a cousin.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Plymouth Moore; her second husband, Guy Lewis; and her twin brother, Borden Ennet Adams.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Salter Path United Methodist Church.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be made to Carteret County Relay for Life.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.