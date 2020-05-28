Brittany Pake, 28; private service

Brittany L. Pake, 28, of Bettie, died Monday, May 27, 2020, at her home.
Services for Brittany will be private.
Brittany was a member of Woodville Baptist Church in Bettie. In her middle school years, she was an amazing softball player and enjoyed time on the field. Above all, Brittany loved spending time on the water working or fishing. She was skilled at operating big vessels and excavators and could run machinery like a pro. She spent many enjoyable hours working with her father on dredge boats and was proud to have obtained her captain’s and coast guard licenses.
She is survived by her son, Rayland Keith White; mother, Diana Phillips and husband Brad of Newport; father, Eric Pake Jr. and companion Veronica of Beaufort; sister, Kayla Marie Pake of Bettie; maternal grandmother, Gladys Hinkley and husband George of Quarryville, Pa.; maternal grandfather, Jones Arnold and wife Carol of Wellsboro, Pa.; paternal grandmother, Iris Yeomans of Bettie; paternal grandfather, Eric Thorne Pake Sr. and wife Monia of Bettie; nephew, Remington Coker of Raleigh; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
