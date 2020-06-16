Peter Francis Mycue, 56, of Newport, died Monday, June 8, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
The family will celebrate his life privately.
He is survived by his wife, Sabrena Mycue of Newport; daughter, Madeline Mycue of Austin, Texas; son, Peter Michael Mycue of Newport; stepdaughter, Taylor Irish of Newport; stepson, Cody Powell of Johnsonville, S.C.; sister, Catherine Moscrip of Salem, N.H.; and brother, David Mycue of Barrington, R.I.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home and Crematory of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.