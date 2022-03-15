Sharon Wickizer, 60, of Wilmington, died Saturday, March 5, 2022.
She was born September 25,1961 to Toby Roland Moseley and Jessie Ruth Moseley in Akron, Ohio.
Sharon loved her family with all of her being and was so very proud of her status as Gigi to her grandchildren. She treasured the closeness of her family and was so thankful for the love she felt from her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Colby Saucier, and husband, Ronnie Saucier, son, Michael Davis, and wife, Dr. Anna Davis, son, Cody Murray, and wife, Kirstie Murray, son, Brad Murray and wife, Brystal Murray, and ten grandchildren all of Wilmington, Mother, Ruth Moseley of Morehead City, three sisters; Sherri Longoria and husband, David of Ft. Rucker, AL, Onnie Patrick and husband, J.P. of Oriental, Tari Garner of Newport. Aunts and Uncles, nephews, nieces, great-nieces and great-nephews, and an abundance of cousins, and far too many friends to name, and with her big heart she loved them all.
She was preceded in death by her father, Toby Moseley, brother, Ralph Moseley, and sister, Shellie Moseley.
Her unfathomable, unconditional love and spirit will continue to live on in our hearts. We wish to remember her gentle and kind soul with those of you who knew her. A Memorial Service will be held at Wrightsville Beach Baptist Church, March 17th at 11 am.
