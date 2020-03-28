Bobby Ronald Manning Sr., 84, of Newport, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at his home.
Due to the unfortunate health crisis within our country, we will announce a funeral and interment for Mr. Manning at a later date.
Mr. Manning proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force, as well as the U.S. Coast Guard, where he retired from. He was a faithful member of Reece’s Chapel in Newport, where he enjoyed his church family and fellowship. One of his favorite pastimes was traveling and being able to see and experience different areas of the world.
He is survived by his wife, Belva Smith Manning of the home; daughter, Michelle Lynn Thompson and husband Alvin of Olive Branch, Miss.; sons, Bobby Ronald Manning Jr. and wife Katheryn of Swansboro, Thomas Glenn Manning and wife Kathy of Milton, Fla., Morgan Smith and wife Paige of Virginia Beach, Va., and Edwin Smith of Newport; grandchildren, Steven Manning, Cheryl Manning, Scott Manning, Emily Manning, Kyle Thompson, Ryan Thompson, Joshua Thompson, Olivia Jean Thompson, Brittany Smith, Blaine Smith, Brandi Smith and Ty Smith; and great-grandchildren, Garrett Manning, Evan Thompson and Rosalie Thompson.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Jean Manning; parents, Edith Gray Tripp Manning and Thessally Hector Manning; brother, Glenndall Manning; and daughter-in-law, Lori Manning.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Kennedy Home, 2557 Cedar Dell Lane, Kinston, NC 28504; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or the Carteret County Humane Society, P.O. Box 357, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
