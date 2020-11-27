Col. Richard Scibeck, 83, of Morehead City, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
There will be no service.
Richard was born November 29, 1936, in Boston, Mass., to the late Benjamin and Margaret Scibeck. He graduated from Boston College, where he obtained his bachelor’s degree, as well as Troy State University in Alabama, where he obtained his master’s degree. Col. Scibeck valiantly served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 27 years, including three tours in Vietnam. Following the military, he enjoyed working for Hughes Aircraft, which later became Raytheon. He will be fondly remembered as a dedicated husband and father.
He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret Nobles Scibeck; son, Richard Scibeck and wife Andrea Williams Scibeck of Atlantic Beach; stepson, Charles Lee Cansler III and his children, William, Elizabeth and Catherine Cansler; and brother, Joseph Scibeck of Cape Cod, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to The Salvation Army, 2800 Bridges St., Morehead City, NC 28557, or the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
