Bobby Wayne Whaley, 79, of Newport, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at his home.
His graveside service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Amariah Garner Cemetery in Newport, officiated by the Rev. David Simmons. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Bobby was born May 8, 1941, in Durham to the late Alice Louise Whaley and Wilbert Dallas Whaley. Bobby was a giving person and always active in the community. He shared his knowledge and strength with Boy Scout Troop 610, where he helped guide many young men. Bobby was passionate about Rotary Club and lived out its mission to provide service to others and promote integrity, goodwill and peace. He was pleased to be a recipient of the Paul Harris Fellows Rotarian Award. During the holiday season, he was very active with Project Christmas Cheer, his favorite charity, where he faithfully served on the board and as acting vice president for many years, and the Angel Tree. While he was the assistant manager at the Morehead City Rose’s store, he would provide store discounts for purchases for any “angel.”
He is survived by his loving wife, Lauretta Whaley of the home; daughter, Kelly Whaley and Allard van der Bas of the Netherlands; son, Bobby “Wayne” Whaley II and wife Melanie of Morganton; sisters, Carolyn McLamb and husband Jackie and Cindy Sands and husband Joe, all of Durham; brothers, Joey Whaley and wife Cheryl and Mike Whaley, all of Durham; and grandchildren, Christopher Whaley and Stephanie Whaley.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Tommy Whaley.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Munden Funeral Home. The same safety guidelines will apply.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Project Christmas Cheer, P.O. Box 1914, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.