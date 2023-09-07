Olivia Ann (Williams) Graham went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, September 1, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
Ann was born and raised in Beaufort, which she called home her entire life. Nothing in life was more important than her family. She lived every day for them.
She is survived by her daughters, Crystal and husband, Dale, and Cheryl, and son, Ivey Jr; sisters, Joyce, Jackie, Nancy, and Kay; brother, Jack Jr; grandchildren, Joshua, Kendra, Kara, and Faith; great grandchildren, Kileigh, Damien, Alice, Hadlyn, Sosie, and Kat.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Ivey; parents Jack and Evie; and brother, Donnie.
Her children would love to give a special Thank You to the wonderful caregivers and her sister-in-law Susan, who were so attentive and caring to her and the family during her final days.
At the request of Ann, there will be no service because she said once I am with the Lord all will be wonderful and no need to be sad for my passing.
Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.