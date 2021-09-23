Arnold Kent Adams, 77, of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Carteret Health Care.
His funeral service is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28 at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Karl Zorowski. Interment will follow at Oceanview Cemetery in Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27 at Munden Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the website for 90 days.
Arnold was born on November 3, 1943, in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, to the late Arnold and Evelyn Adams. With an intense interest in music and band, he obtained his master’s degree and went on to pursue his musical career.
In 1967, Mr. Adams took over the East Carteret Marching Mariners school’s band program that consisted of just seven high school students. During his 29-year career with the school, Mr. Adams built a band program and created a legacy. The Marching Mariners appeared at countless parades and competitions both in the county and regionally. Twice the “Pride of the East,” as the band was called, marched down New York City’s 5th Avenue in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. They also flew to California to participate in Pasadena’s New Year’s Day Festival of Roses Parade. Invitations to march in England and Hawaii came across Mr. Adams’ desk, as well.
Sharing his talents with his church, St. Peters United Methodist, he joyfully served as Choir Director and Bell Director. Mr. Adam’s love for the Lord, and the ability to use the gifts God gave him, blessed numerous lives with a wonderful melody.
He is survived by his loving wife, Rebecca Davis Adams of the home; daughter, Cyndi Sego and husband Davis of Morehead City; brother, Fred Adams and wife Lois of Linville, NC; and granddaughter, Layla Sego.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter’s United Methodist Church at 111 Hodges St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
