Clyde “Chuck” Richard Furst, 74, of Emerald Isle, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 21st, at Munden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
Clyde, known to all as Chuck, was born on August 16, 1948, in Brooklyn, New York, to the late Harry and Jean Furst. His meticulous work ethic was put to good use at Lockheed Martin in New Orleans, Louisiana, where he worked as an Expeditor. During his time there he attended Louisiana State University, he thoroughly enjoyed his life in New Orleans, which of course meant that he was a huge football fan, loyal to the New Orleans Saints and the LSU Tigers.
Known for his free spirit, and wonderful sense of humor, Chuck had a special way about him that always made you feel at ease and happy. Generous beyond compare, Chuck found more pleasure in giving than receiving. His dedication to his family was evident to all who knew him, and he never missed an opportunity to spend time with his loved ones.
Living on the coast was his happy place, the serenity of salt life was certainly peaceful and invigorating. Chuck also had great fulfillment in his volunteer work with the Humane Society, he had a deep love for all animals, especially dogs. He loved knickknacks and visiting thrift stores to find unique items to add to his collection, and what a collection it was.
He is survived by his sister, Karen Marie Riter and husband Larry, of Newport, NC; niece, Tess Riter of Savannah, GA; nephew, Shane Riter and wife Ali, along with their children, Penelope and Eloise, all of Raleigh, NC.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carteret County Humane Society, P.O. Box 357, Newport, NC 28570 or P.A.W.S., 5042 Mattie St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
